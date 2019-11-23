SMITH, Alastair Gibson:
Died at Wellington Hospital on November 20, 2019, aged 70. Cycling advocate, lecturer, tramper, penguineer and gentleman of leisure. Husband of Margaret Powell, father of Martin and Selina, and brother of Roslyn. A memorial gathering will be held at the Aro Valley Community Centre, 48 Aro Street, Aro Valley, at 2pm on Friday, November 29. Please bike or walk if you can. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cycling Action Network or 350 Aotearoa in memory of Alastair.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2019