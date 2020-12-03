WATT, Alan John:
30524, Capt NZ Army. AORG UK, Germany, Malaya. Engineer and Management Consultant. Born Alexandra, Central Otago, December 1926. Died peacefully in Auckland on November 30, 2020, aged 93 years. Deeply loved, admired and treasured by his family and friends. Soulmate, best friend and loving husband to Jenny, dear father to daughters Sally, Sarah and Philippa, father-in-law to Alan, Doug and Daemon, Papa to Ezra, beloved brother to Brenda, uncle to Richard and Kate, and brother-in-law to Susan. A memorial celebration of Alan's life will be held at the Bays Club, 6 Anzac Road, Browns Bay, at 2.30pm, on Monday, December 14.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 3, 2020