

WATSON, Alan Joseph:

Passed away peacefully on 20 June 2019, aged 79 years, with his sons at his side. Much loved husband of the late Joy, father to Chris, Matthew and Hamish, father-in-law to Catherine and Kate and Grandad to Olivia, Oscar,

Hugo, Angus and Georgia.

ifLoved and

remembered always.

A Memorial Service will be held at The Wellington Club, 88 The Terrace, on Tuesday 2 July at 2.00pm. The family would like to thank the staff at both Rita Angus and Edmund Hillary Retirement Villages for their wonderful care of Alan in the last years of his life.