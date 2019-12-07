Alan SMITH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan SMITH.
Service Information
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Cashmere Home
Johnsonville
View Map
Death Notice

SMITH, Alan (Bill):
Lifelong resident of Johnsonville/Newlands, aged 81 years. Son of Alan and Elma Smith. Loved brother of June, Marie, Betty, Max, Leslie, Bernie, Heather, Barry and survived by Wayne. Passed away on 5 December 2019, at Cashmere Home, Johnsonville. Most commonly known as Bill. Alan was an incredible example of how with determination and positiveness one can overcome huge odds. Exceptionally well liked and respected. He will be missed by many. A Memorial Service for Bill will be held at Cashmere Home, 51 Helston Road, Johnsonville, on Tuesday 10 December, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.