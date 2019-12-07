SMITH, Alan (Bill):
Lifelong resident of Johnsonville/Newlands, aged 81 years. Son of Alan and Elma Smith. Loved brother of June, Marie, Betty, Max, Leslie, Bernie, Heather, Barry and survived by Wayne. Passed away on 5 December 2019, at Cashmere Home, Johnsonville. Most commonly known as Bill. Alan was an incredible example of how with determination and positiveness one can overcome huge odds. Exceptionally well liked and respected. He will be missed by many. A Memorial Service for Bill will be held at Cashmere Home, 51 Helston Road, Johnsonville, on Tuesday 10 December, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 7, 2019