SISSONS, Alan James:
DOB 28.02.1939. Died peacefully at The Masonic Home, Levin on 2nd January 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Noeline. Father to David, Kelvin and Andrew. Father-in-law to Jenny, Kerryn and Jo. Proud Grandad to Daena, Neve, Brin, Clay, Ben and Ruby. A service for Alan is to be held at The Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 11.00am followed by private cremation at Horowhenua Crematorium, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 4, 2020