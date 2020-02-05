Alan SANDERS

Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Kingswood
cnr of King and Cairo Streets
Upper Hutt
Death Notice

SANDERS, Alan:
Passed away suddenly on 31st January 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Alice, father of Maxine and Gavin (deceased), and Pop of Kristin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heart Foundation and may be left at the service or online at https://donate.heartfoundation. org.nz/. A service for Alan will be held in Kingswood, cnr of King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday 7th February 2020 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation at Akatarawa. Messages to the "Sanders family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 5, 2020
