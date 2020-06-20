RIDDING, Alan
(Reginald Alan Branton):
On 9 June 2020, aged 91 years, at Whitby Rest Home and Hospital. Formerly of Tawa and Wellington. Loved and loving husband and best friend of Zoe. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jan and Peter, Karen and Mark. Proud grandfather of Olivia and Michael, Amanda and Corban. Special thanks to the Rata staff and friends at the rest home where Alan spent the final 18 months of his life. In accordance with Alan's wishes, a private family celebration, followed by cremation, has been held. The family thank Brenden (Ninness) for making it such a special occasion.
Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2020