POWER, Alan Michael:
Of Waikanae, formerly of Johnsonville. On September 8, 2019. Aged 69. Loved husband of Sheryl. Loved father of Todd & Sacha, father-in-law of Kris & Mathew. Proud Poppa of Michael, Samantha, Poppy and Arlo. In lieu of flowers, donations to Children with Rheumatic fever c/- Heart kids, PO Box 108-034, Symonds St, Auckland 1150, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019