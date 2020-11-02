OLDALE, Alan:
Passed away peacefully at home on 28 October 2020. Dearly loved husband of Michele Dickson. Dearly loved father of Fiona, Colin, Robert, Peter and Harry. Dearly loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages for the family can be sent c/o Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington. A service for Alan will be held in The Lychgate Chapel, 7 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville, at 11.00am TODAY (Monday 2nd November).
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2020