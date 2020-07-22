MOORE, Alan George:
Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on 17 July 2020, aged 84 years. Much loved husband of Shirley for 60 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Graham, Stephen and Justine. Proud and much loved grandfather of Samuel and Annabel. Special thanks to all the amazing staff at Wellington Hospital who have cared for Alan. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance at www.wfa.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages to the family may be left in Alan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz Alan's wishes are for a private family funeral and cremation, but there will be a gathering for those who would like to remember Alan at the Kelburn Croquet Club, Salamanca Road, Kelburn, on Monday 27 July at 11.00am.
