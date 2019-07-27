Alan METSON

Death Notice

METSON, Alan James:
After 104 good years. Dedicated husband to Isla (dec), father and father-in-law to: Nick, Debbie; James, Margaret; Rachel and Paul. Poppa to Alex and Christie, Louis, George, Sam and Pearl, Abby, Emma and Andrew, Madeleine and Edward. Possessing a brilliant mind and a generous soul, Alan was a truly honourable man to the end of his full and remarkable life. Noted soil scientist, lover of cooking, wine, music, woodworking, golf, people, and most of all, family. He will be greatly missed. Never one to stand on ceremony, a private farewell has been held with extended family.

Published in Dominion Post on July 27, 2019
