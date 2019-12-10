McCAULEY, Alan:
Melbourne, Australia
25.04.59 - 06.12.19
(60 years)
The very best Dad to Erin, Keegan and Finn, partner to Janelle and brother to Kay, Shaun, Wendy, Glen and Brynn. A successful businessman, entrepreneur and Pinot Noir connoisseur who inspired everyone who had the privilege of meeting him.
We'll miss you everyday and will always remember that Nothing is Impossible.
The memorial service will be at St Marks Anglican Church, 330 Rosetta Road, at 2.00pm, on Saturday 14th December.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 10, 2019