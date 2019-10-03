MATHESON,
Alan Raymond:
Peacefully on September 29, 2019, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Julie. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of James and Shasha Matheson, Charlotte Matheson and Andrew Parrott. A loved Grandad of Michael and Kyra. Loved brother of Russell and the late Murray and loved brother-in-law of Claire and Austin Macready. Our grateful thanks to Hospice Wanganui for their loving care of Alan. At Alan's request a private family farewell has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2019