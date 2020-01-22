MASON, Alan Robert:
On Monday, 20th January 2020 peacefully at Dannevirke Community Hospital surrounded by his family. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Fiona and Andy, Lindy and Rick, Claire and Rick, and Richard. Loved grandfather of all his grandchildren. Loved brother to Shona Lorimer. Donations to the Dannevirke Community Hospital Comfort Fund would be welcome and may be left at the service. A celebration of Alan's life will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke, on Saturday 25th January at 1pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020