LYNCH, Alan John:
(Formerly of Linton) Peacefully at Palmerston North on Friday 3rd January 2020. In his 97th year. Loving husband of the late Thérèse. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gerard and Kate, Andrew (deceased) and Jill, Mary-Therese, James and Josy, Urban and Catherine, Richard and Andrea, and Rachel and Grant. Devoted Grandfather to Sinead, Marianne, Fionnghuala, Eibhlin; Xavier, Cecilia, Thomas; Keziah; Amy, Colleen, Matthew; and Finn. A vigil will be held at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, January 7th at 6.00pm. A Requiem Mass for Alan will be celebrated at the Cathedral on Wednesday, January 8th 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery.
