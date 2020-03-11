LODGE, Alan:
Alan died at home on 4th March 2020 after suffering an unexpected collapse on 24th February. Mourned by his wife Helen, his daughter Belinda, sons Nicholas, Michael, James and Edward, their partners and all the grandchildren. A private woodland burial was held on 6th March. Friends and colleagues are warmly invited to celebrate Alan's life on Sunday 15th March, 2.00pm at 119 Te Whiti Settlement Road, Masterton. The family would like to express their gratitude to Wellington Free Ambulance for their expertise and compassion, Life Flight, Wellington Hospital Intensive Care Unit, the Kahukura nursing team, and all those friends who have supported us. Donations, if wished, would be appreciated to Wellington Free Ambulance PO Box 601, Wellington 6140.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2020