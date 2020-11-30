Alan JECKS

JECKS, Alan John:
On November 27, 2020, passed away peacefully at his home with his family around him, after a short illness, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Gwynn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rachelle, Vicki, Chris and Dri. Dearly loved Grandpa of Connor, Jack, Max, Ava, Oliver, Charlie, and Thea. Alan will be sadly missed by his extended family in the UK and New Zealand. Special thanks to all of the staff at Mary Potter Hospice for their loving care of Alan and family. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may left at the service. A service to celebrate Alan's well lived life will be held in the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 2.00pm, and thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to Alan's family, PO Box 30 500, Lower Hutt 5040.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2020
