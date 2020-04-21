Alan FORD

FORD, Alan:
On April 18, 2020, peacefully at Summerset Rest Home, Trentham, Upper Hutt, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dave and Melissa Jordan, Richard and Denise Ford, Leanne and Tim Kelly and Paula Ford. Much loved grandfather of Nicholas, Daniel, Andrew, Samantha, Ethan, Blake, Mason, Mackenzie, Charli and Grier and great-grandfather of Arlo. Special thanks to the staff of Summerset for their loving care shown to Alan and family. Funeral details will be advised.

