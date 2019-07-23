EMENY, Alan Edward:
Passed away on Sunday 21st July 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 79 years. Son of the late Morice and Hilda Emeny (Miramar). Dearly loved husband of Kaye for 51 years. Loved father & father-in-law of Stacey and Karen, and Marcia and Carl. Loved granddad of Matthew and Ashton, stepgrandad of Josh and Amy and great-stepgrandad of Hazel and Evelyn. Special grandad to Steven and Holly and great-grandad of Jackson and James. Brother-in-law of Bill and Barbara, Bonnie and Rob, Mary and Gilbert, Merle and Allen and Fred and Julie and respected uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Alan's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 1.30pm. Messages please to Emeny family, C/- 547 Queen Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on July 23, 2019