CAMPBELL, Alan John (AJ):
Passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 7, 2020, aged 71 years. Loved son of the late John & Betty Campbell. Dearly loved husband of Liz. Loved father and father-in-law of Grant, Barry & Lisa, Russell, and Owen. Loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Thursday, 12 November 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Makara Cemetery, on Friday, 13th November, at 12.00pm. All messages to the Campbell family, PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5032.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 10, 2020