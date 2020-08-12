BRYANT, Alan Frank:
Of Feilding. On Monday 10th August 2020, peacefully at Nelson Residential Care Centre, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of Bev (dec'd), fondly loved father of Tony and the late Dennis, father-in-law of Henny & Willi. Loved Opa of Stefan, Melissa, Daniel, Rebekah, David & Jonathan and his great-grandchildren.
"The Lord is my Shepherd".
A service for Alan will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Saturday 15 August 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by Interment at the Returned Serviceman's section of the Feilding Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Open Home Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the Chapel Foyer. Messages may be sent to Tony Bryant C/- 29 Beattie St, Feilding 4702.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2020