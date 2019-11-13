DANIEL,
Akengata (neé Karati):
Aged 83 years. Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, 12th November 2019, surrounded by family. Beloved Cousin, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and a Nan to all. Family service will be held on Thursday, 14th November at 6.00pm at Horouta Marae, Whitford Brown, Porirua. Her funeral will be held on Friday, 15th November at 11.00am, at CICC, cnr Mungavin Ave and McKillop Street, Porirua. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to; the Mary Potter Hospice and all the Doctors and Nurses on Level 5 North, Wellington Hospital, for their dedicated care and support.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 13, 2019