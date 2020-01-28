SHELTON, Ainslie Ruth:
Passed away peacefully, aged 80, on Monday 20 January 2020 at Shona MacFarlane Retirement Village. Much loved wife of the late Mike, and cherished Mum and mother-in-law to Andree and Ashley, Martin and Billie-Jo. Doting, proud grandmother of Ben and Chris, Sebastian and Jesse. A funeral to celebrate Ainslie's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, 30 January at 1.00pm. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Shona MacFarlane for your care of Ainslie, and thanks to family and friends for your ongoing support. Any messages for the family can be passed on through Gee & Hickton, PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020