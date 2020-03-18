Ailsa SALT

Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St John's in the City Presbyterian Church
corner of Willis Street and Dixon Street
Death Notice

SALT, Ailsa Jean: MNZM
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 14 March 2020 at Village at the Park, Wellington. Loved daughter of Charles and Jean Salt (both deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Murray and Heather. Much loved aunt of Thomas and Fiona, Troy, Fleur, and great-aunt of Memphis, Samuel and Joseph. A very dear friend of Jane and Barney Campbell. A special friend to all her cousins and friends throughout New Zealand, especially Country Girls, Parliament and St John's in the City Presbyterian Church. Heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Village at the Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ailsa's memory to St John's Rebuilding Fund would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to the Church Office, PO Box 27148, Wellington 6141. A service to celebrate Ailsa's life will be held at St John's in the City Presbyterian Church, on the corner of Willis Street and Dixon Street, on Friday, 20 March at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
