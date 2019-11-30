FOX, Ailsa Anne
(formerly Brian, nee Berthold):
Ailsa passed away peacefully on 26 November 2019 after a short illness, aged 88. She was a much loved wife of (1) Ian Brian (dec) and (2) Maurice Fox (dec); mother/mother-in-law of Peter & Robyn, Barbara & John, David & Karen, Alan & Belinda, and John; step-mother of Stephen (dec); grandmother to 9; and great-grandmother to 7. A family service has been held. Special thanks to the staff at Irwell Rest Home and Father Michael Johnson.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019