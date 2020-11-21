WYLIE,
Aileen (nee Conchie):
Passed away peacefully on 19 November 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Sam. Dearly loved mother of Lorraine and John Warriner, Peter and Annette Wylie, Paul, Judy (dec), Stephen and Liz, Angela and Gary Konui, and Murray. Dearly loved Grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law. Special thanks to the staff at Bupa Whitby for all the love and attention given to Aileen over her years in care there. A service to Celebrate Aileen's life will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, 4 Convent Road, Otaki, on Tuesday 24 November, at 1.00pm. Messages to the Wylie Family, c/- PO Box 50514, Porirua.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020