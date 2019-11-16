Aileen MARSH (1932 - 2019)
    - Aileen MARSH
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Service Information
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato
3330
073789636
Requiem Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Patricks Catholic Church
Acacia Bay Road
Taupo
Death Notice

MARSH, Aileen Frances:
Sister Aileen passed away at Summerset on the Lake on Friday, 15 November 2019. Born Palmerston North 16 January 1932. A member of the congregation of the Sisters of The Good Shepherd nuns. Beloved second daughter of her late parents, Gib & Eileen Marsh (Karori, Wellington). A loved sister and sister-in-law of Kathleen & Ken (dec) Duncan (Levin), Barry (dec) and Mary Marsh (Wellington), Dawn (Sister Rose) (Auckland), Gibson & Adele Marsh (Hastings), Monica (dec) and Ian (dec) McGrath (Lower Hutt), Mary & Clive Hooper (Napier), Eileen Johns (dec) (Masterton), Judith (dec) and Allan (dec) Campbell (Taupo), and Anne & David Rayner (Porirua). Aunt and Great-Aunt of her many nieces and nephews.
Rest in Peace, Aileen.
A Requiem Mass will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church, Acacia Bay Road, Taupo, on Monday 18 November 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Trust, PO Box 950, Taupo, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Aileen's family, c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 16, 2019
