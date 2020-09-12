MILNE, Agnes Florence
(Flora) (nee Paterson):
On 11 August 2020 at Kenepuru Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late James McIntosh Milne (Jim), loved mother of Susan and David Adlam (Bristol, England) and loving aunty to Ali and the late Ian Gordon (Nairn, Scotland). Special thanks to Flora's neighbours, Dr Matich, the carers of Nurse Maude and the staff at Kenepuru for looking after mum after her stroke three years ago. In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be donated online at:
https://www.stroke.org.nz/ Messages can be left in Flora's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Flora will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, Miramar Avenue, Miramar, on Tuesday 15 September at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020