GREGORY, Agnes
(nee Logan) (Nancy):
Peacefully on August 30, 2019 in Wainuiomata. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond William Gregory. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra & Murray and Nicola & Mark. Grandmother of Claire, Reece and Paige and great-grandmother of 7. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Nancy will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall St and Knights Rd, Lower Hutt on Thursday, September 5, at 2pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 3, 2019