Service Information
Requiem Mass
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Anne's Church
22 Emmett Street
Newtown
BRIGHT, Agnes (Nan):
Passed away peacefully on 5 August 2020, in her 95th year. Loved wife of the late Stan and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Victor, Mary & Rob, Kevin, Judith, and Stephen. Loved Nana of her grandchildren Ben, Helen, Sara, David, Robert and Jemma & great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Alex. Sincere thanks to the Te Hopai nurses and caregivers for their loving care of Nan.
May she rest in peace.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Anne's Church, 22 Emmett Street, Newtown, Wellington, on Monday 10 August at 11.00am, thereafter private interment.

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2020
