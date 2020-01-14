MCKAY, Adrienne Mary:
On January 13, 2020, peacefully at Wairarapa Village, Masterton, in her 85th year. Cherished wife of the late Murray. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn (Mazz) and Michael Scannell, Ross and Jenny, Duncan and Kay. Loved Granny of Nicholas and Charles; Ruby and Mathew; Conor and Quinn. Much loved friend of Digby (the cat). Special thanks to the staff of Wairarapa Village for the loving care shown to mum. Tributes may be left on Adi's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Adi's life will be held in St Matthew's Church, Church Street, Masterton, on Friday, January 17, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 14, 2020