Adrienne MCKAY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrienne MCKAY.
Service Information
Wairarapa Funeral Services
35-37 Lincoln Rd
Masterton, Wellington
063701110
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Matthew's Church,
Church Street
Masterton
View Map
Death Notice

MCKAY, Adrienne Mary:
On January 13, 2020, peacefully at Wairarapa Village, Masterton, in her 85th year. Cherished wife of the late Murray. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn (Mazz) and Michael Scannell, Ross and Jenny, Duncan and Kay. Loved Granny of Nicholas and Charles; Ruby and Mathew; Conor and Quinn. Much loved friend of Digby (the cat). Special thanks to the staff of Wairarapa Village for the loving care shown to mum. Tributes may be left on Adi's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Adi's life will be held in St Matthew's Church, Church Street, Masterton, on Friday, January 17, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.