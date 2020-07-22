BRITTANY, Adrienne Jill
(nee Finch):
On 19th July, aged 84. Wife of the late John, sister of Philip Finch and Barbara Vinten. Loved aunt of Leslie, Robyn & Phillipa; Peter and Derek; Sarah (Melbourne) and Christopher. Special aunt to Michael. A special thanks to the staff at Cornwall Resthome for the wonderful care they gave Adrienne. A celebration of Adrienne's life will take place at a later date. A private cremation has taken place. Messages may be sent to PO Box 14279, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6142.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on July 22, 2020