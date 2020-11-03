ZEE, Adriana Jacoba Maria
(Jeanne):
Passed away peacefully in her cottage on 28th October 2020, aged 91. Loved wife of Willem Zee, and mother of Anja, Jan Willem, Ruth, Judith, Alice and Yvonne. Treasured Oma to 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A long-standing member of the Masterton and Upper Hutt Petanque Clubs, and the Upper Hutt Dutch Club. She was a fun-loving and caring person with a cheeky sense of humour and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Messages to the 'Zee Family' may be left in Jeanne's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Jeanne will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Monday, 9th November at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 3, 2020