LAZARIDIS, Adriana (Adry):
Passed away peacefully on 15th June 2020 at Rita Angus Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Nickolas, much loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of George and Teena, cherished Yiayia of Anna & Tony, Aleco & Natasha and Megali Yiayia of Louis, Lucy and Charlie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greek Cathedral or Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for Adry's family can be placed in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Adry will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, "O Evangelismos tis Theotokou" (Annunciation of the Birth giver of God) Hania Street, Mt Victoria, on Thursday 18th June at 2pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 16, 2020