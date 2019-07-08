POLE, Adrian Jan:
On Friday, 5th July 2019, peacefully at home. Dearly loved husband of the late Beverley; loved father and father-in-law of Nicholas and Vasantha, Mark and Maria, and Sara-Jane. Much loved grandfather of Renja, Katia, Aishani, Laura, Arjun, and Anton, and great-grandfather of Caleb, Elvira, and David.
R.I.P.
In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice, C/- PO Box 7442, Wellington South, would be appreciated. Messages to "the Pole family" may be placed in Adrian's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie. Adrian's Requiem Mass will be held at St Patrick's Church, Childers Terrace, Kilbirnie, on Friday, 12th July 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. The Rosary will be recited in Church on Friday morning at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from July 8 to July 10, 2019