BLACKETT, Adrian:
On 22nd June 2019 at home in Martinborough (formerly of Pirinoa). Aged 82. Beloved husband of Robyn. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Rob and Rose, Tessa and Keith. Loving grandpa of Tim and Sophie. A service to celebrate Adrian's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Dublin Street, Martinborough, on Friday 28th June at 1.00pm. Sincere thanks from the family to our special Kahukura nurses for their care and support. Messages to the Blackett family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or may be left on Adrian's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 24, 2019