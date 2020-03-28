WAKELY, Adele Beth Jean

(nee Lumsden):

19.08.1931 – 26.03.2020

Died peacefully at home on March 26, 2020. Adored sister of Enes (dec), Jill (dec), Lois, Fay (dec), Ian, Ann & Tim, Winston (dec), Keith, Russell & Deidre, Sally & Graeme and Megan & Eddy. Much loved Mum and mum-in-law of Baz & Mary, Bryce (dec) & Alice, Pip (dec), Nicki & Brian, Nigel, Kent, Megan & Martin, Verity & Darren and Cameron. Loved Nana of Ben, Daniel, Siobhan, Caitlin, Aaron, Jade, Kylie, Stacey (dec), Megan, Hamish, Kathryn, Jessica, Victoria, Courtney, Sam, Sam, Kimberley, Grayson, Annaleise and Tom. Beloved Great and Great-Great Nana of many. Constant companion to Noah and Ruby. Close friend of Dorothy, Marion, Helen and Carla. Respected member of her vast rugby and marching whanau. Heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care and support given by Dr Mark Peterson, Cranford Hospice team, District Nurses and her carers. Adele's family will arrange a service to celebrate her life when circumstances allow. Messages to the Wakely Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.

"When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure".





