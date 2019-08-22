WAKEM,
Adeebe Anne (nee Majais):
Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Te Hopai Home on 20th August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Salem, and loving mother and mother-in-law of Denise and David, Patricia, and Philip and Denise. Cherished Sittee of Jonathan, Gregory, David, Joanne, Christopher, Helena, Stephen and Joshua. Great- Sittee of Keelyn, Maia, Cameron, Michael, Eva, Alexis, Zoe and Zachary. Treasured Godmother of Rochelle. Special thanks to the staff of Te Hopai Home for their amazing care of Adeebe. Messages to 'the Wakem family' can be left in Adeebe's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Adeebe's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Francis de Sales Church, Clyde Street, Island Bay, on Saturday 24th August 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2019