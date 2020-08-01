SNOEK, Aart:
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital surrounded by his loving family on 30 July 2020. Special thanks to the staff of the Hutt Hospital Coronary Care Unit. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance (P.O.Box 601, Thorndon) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Aart will be held in the Silverstream Reformed Church, 8 Blue Mountains Road, Pinehaven, on Thursday 6 August at 2.00pm.
SDG – To God alone be the Glory. Safe at home with the Lord.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020