Aart SNOEK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aart SNOEK.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Service
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Silverstream Reformed Church
8 Blue Mountains Road
Pinehaven
View Map
Death Notice

SNOEK, Aart:
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital surrounded by his loving family on 30 July 2020. Special thanks to the staff of the Hutt Hospital Coronary Care Unit. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance (P.O.Box 601, Thorndon) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Aart will be held in the Silverstream Reformed Church, 8 Blue Mountains Road, Pinehaven, on Thursday 6 August at 2.00pm.
SDG – To God alone be the Glory. Safe at home with the Lord.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.