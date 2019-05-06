DETHERIDGE-DAVIES,
Zita Margaret:
Died peacefully at Kandahar Home, Masterton, on 3rd May 2019, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Fred. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Trudy & Graeme Carrig, Joanne Ward, Grant & Nicky Detheridge-Davies, and Stacey Somerville. Treasured Nana Banana of Aaron & Lou Baddiley, Dan & Nichole Baddiley, Sam & Dani Carrig, Josh & Amber Carrig, Matt & Rachel Ward, Stephie Ward, Emma Detheridge-Davies, Jenna Somerville & Ben Russell, and Georgia Somerville. Loved great-nana of Fletcher, Keagan, Xanthe, Leila, Hazel, Freddie, Mayce, Mackie, Scarlett, and puku baby. In accordance with Zita's wishes, a private cremation will be held. Messages to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wairarapa Cancer Society.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on May 6, 2019