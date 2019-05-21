CHUNG, Zita Tunde:
Passed away on 16 May 2019. Loved and adored wife of Jon, and mummy of Max. Much loved daughter and daughter-in-law of Gabriel and the late Ana, Michael and Siena; sister and sister-in-law of Attila and Batoul, Hamish and Annie. In lieu of flowers a donation to Lifeline Aotearoa (www.lifeline.org.nz) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Zita's life will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, on Thursday, 23 May 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter to the Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on May 21, 2019