Zeta ROBÊRT

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "To Irene, Barbara, Marie and Donna, My love and deepest..."
    - Shirley Thomson
  • "Have fond memories of Zeta at Halcombe functions. An..."
  • "Loving thoughts to all Auntie Zita's Family.It is with the..."
    - Lesley Spratt
  • "Thoughts are with you all."
    - Justine and Jeff Iwikau
  • "Deepest sympathies to Irene and Barbara, a beautiful mother..."
    - Kay Murdoch

ROBÊRT,
Zeta Amelia (nee Atkinson):
1925 - 2019
Aged 94. Zeta passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. Wife of Douglas Robêrt. Mother of Irene, Barbara, Marie, and Donna. Gran to Waylon, Preston, Renee, Evan, Elyse, Hannah, and Ben. Great-Granny to James, Levi, Peyton, and Olivia. The family invite those who knew Zeta to a morning tea at her beloved Aokautere Church, Moonshine Valley Rd, Palmerston North, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10.00am. Flowers from your garden are welcome.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.