ROBÊRT,
Zeta Amelia (nee Atkinson):
1925 - 2019
Aged 94. Zeta passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. Wife of Douglas Robêrt. Mother of Irene, Barbara, Marie, and Donna. Gran to Waylon, Preston, Renee, Evan, Elyse, Hannah, and Ben. Great-Granny to James, Levi, Peyton, and Olivia. The family invite those who knew Zeta to a morning tea at her beloved Aokautere Church, Moonshine Valley Rd, Palmerston North, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10.00am. Flowers from your garden are welcome.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2019