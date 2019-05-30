SMART, Zelia Dawn:
Aged 88, passed away on 28 May 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond, mother of Warren, Nola, Terry, Ivan, Donna and Adrian. Grandmother to Nicole and Charlene, Melissa and Tania, Diane and Sharlene, Anita and Shaun. Great-grandmother to Natasha and Oliver, Hunter and Harvey. A funeral service will be held at the Lychgate Chapel, cnr of Johnsonville and Burgess Roads, on Friday 31 May 2019, at 2.00pm.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2019