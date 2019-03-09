SCHULER,
Yvonne Dawn (nee Mitchell):
On March 8, 2019 at her home; aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Hermann. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue & Vic, and Helena & Tony. Cherished Nana of Jackson, Mitchell, Fern, Hollie and Ava. Nana Yvonne of Moana, Kamaia and Mina. Sister and sister-in-law of David (dec) & Ans. Sadly missed by extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance or Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Schuler family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 9, 2019