Death Notice

DENHAM, Yvonne Renee
(formerly Dunstan):
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 13 May 2019, aged 74 years. Loved partner to Graeme. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Chrissie and Liam, Kerry, Warren (dec), Leon and Brenda. A much-loved grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
A funeral service for Yvonne will be held at the Karori Main Crematorium Chapel, Rosehaugh Avenue (off Old Karori Road), Karori, on Thursday, 16 May 2019, commencing at 11.00am.

Published in Dominion Post on May 15, 2019
