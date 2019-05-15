DENHAM, Yvonne Renee
(formerly Dunstan):
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 13 May 2019, aged 74 years. Loved partner to Graeme. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Chrissie and Liam, Kerry, Warren (dec), Leon and Brenda. A much-loved grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
A funeral service for Yvonne will be held at the Karori Main Crematorium Chapel, Rosehaugh Avenue (off Old Karori Road), Karori, on Thursday, 16 May 2019, commencing at 11.00am.
