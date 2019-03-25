Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Yvonne Jean:

Passed away on Sunday, 24 March 2019 at Huntleigh Home, Karori, aged 82 years. Much loved and devoted wife of Merv. Greatly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynda & Chris, Vicky & John, Diana & Darryl, and Stephen & Fiona. Respected and loved Granny of Cameron, Dylan and Liam, Michelle and Chris, Scott and Annie, Eamonn and Kalem, and great-granddaughter Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held in Lychgate's Johnsonville Chapel, 7 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville, on Wednesday, 27 March at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages can be sent to The Christopher Family, C/- Lychgate Funeral Home, 306 Willis Street Wellington.



Lychgate Funerals

FDANZ Tel. 385 0745

www.lychgate.co.nz



CHRISTOPHER,Yvonne Jean:Passed away on Sunday, 24 March 2019 at Huntleigh Home, Karori, aged 82 years. Much loved and devoted wife of Merv. Greatly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynda & Chris, Vicky & John, Diana & Darryl, and Stephen & Fiona. Respected and loved Granny of Cameron, Dylan and Liam, Michelle and Chris, Scott and Annie, Eamonn and Kalem, and great-granddaughter Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held in Lychgate's Johnsonville Chapel, 7 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville, on Wednesday, 27 March at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages can be sent to The Christopher Family, C/- Lychgate Funeral Home, 306 Willis Street Wellington.Lychgate FuneralsFDANZ Tel. 385 0745 Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers