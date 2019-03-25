CHRISTOPHER,
Yvonne Jean:
Passed away on Sunday, 24 March 2019 at Huntleigh Home, Karori, aged 82 years. Much loved and devoted wife of Merv. Greatly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynda & Chris, Vicky & John, Diana & Darryl, and Stephen & Fiona. Respected and loved Granny of Cameron, Dylan and Liam, Michelle and Chris, Scott and Annie, Eamonn and Kalem, and great-granddaughter Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held in Lychgate's Johnsonville Chapel, 7 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville, on Wednesday, 27 March at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages can be sent to The Christopher Family, C/- Lychgate Funeral Home, 306 Willis Street Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2019