Peacefully, on Friday, 17th May 2019, at Vincentian Home, Berhampore, aged 86 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Antony and Anita Sood, and beloved sister of the late Antony, Paul, Richard, Daniel and Maria, and sister-in-law of Peggy and Brian (dec) and Beverley. Much loved by all her extended family and friends. Very special thanks to all at the Vincentian Home for their loving care of Fifi. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Society of St Vincent de Paul in Fifi's memory would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'the Sood family' maybe left in Fifi's tribute book at







A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 3 Childers Tce, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Wednesday 22nd May at 11.00am, followed by interment at Makara Cemetery. Published in Dominion Post on May 20, 2019

