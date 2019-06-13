COUPER, Wyn:
Peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Village on 11 June 2019, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Brien Couper. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Gerard and Kate, Graeme and Anita, Philip (deceased), Raewyn and Max, Stephen and Brenda, Heather and Dave. Loved sister of Nell Harvey and Hardy Hunt and sister-in-law of Rosalie Kilminster. Adored Granny to Ellie, Alice, Felicity, Grace, Sophie, Sarah and Matthew. She will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ. A service to celebrate Wyn's life will be held at St Peter & Paul's Church, Johnsonville, on Saturday, 15 June 2019 at 11.00am.
