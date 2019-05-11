Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Wladyslaw (Wally):

Peacefully on May 8, 2019, in Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, aged 97. Much loved husband of the late Stasia Blazkow; father of Kay & Kevin Thompson (dec), Ted & Jozia Blazkow and Michael Blazkow; dearly beloved grandfather of Natalie & Garry, Christopher & Emma, Daniel and Blair & Shelley, also great-grandfather of Tawera, Brooke, Finn, Cassidy, Colton, Mila and Zachary. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Wally in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 41 Britannia Street, Petone, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Taita Cemetery. Rosary will be recited on Monday, May 13 at 7.00pm in the above named church. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Blazkow family can be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040, or posted on Wally's page at







BLAZKOW,Wladyslaw (Wally):Peacefully on May 8, 2019, in Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, aged 97. Much loved husband of the late Stasia Blazkow; father of Kay & Kevin Thompson (dec), Ted & Jozia Blazkow and Michael Blazkow; dearly beloved grandfather of Natalie & Garry, Christopher & Emma, Daniel and Blair & Shelley, also great-grandfather of Tawera, Brooke, Finn, Cassidy, Colton, Mila and Zachary. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Wally in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 41 Britannia Street, Petone, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Taita Cemetery. Rosary will be recited on Monday, May 13 at 7.00pm in the above named church. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Blazkow family can be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040, or posted on Wally's page at www.tributes.co.nz Published in Dominion Post on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers