Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wing TSE. View Sign



Passed away suddenly on March 14, 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved son of Yuk Ho and Chun Shee Tse. Much loved husband of 60 years to Lena, father and father-in-law of Norman & Stephanie, Yvonne & Peter, Janine & Iain, Sharon & Themis, Kelvin & Diane and Desmond. Adored and much loved grandad and goong goong of Emma, Heather, Rachel, Alex, Eddie and Sofia. Special thanks to Jim's sister-in-law Kotin Tse for her loving support to the family. Jim will be remembered and farewelled at a service to be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Makara Cemetery, Wellington.

Gone too soon and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Tse Family can be left with Gee & Hickton or posted to the "Tse family", C/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.







TSE, Wing Yim (Jim):Passed away suddenly on March 14, 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved son of Yuk Ho and Chun Shee Tse. Much loved husband of 60 years to Lena, father and father-in-law of Norman & Stephanie, Yvonne & Peter, Janine & Iain, Sharon & Themis, Kelvin & Diane and Desmond. Adored and much loved grandad and goong goong of Emma, Heather, Rachel, Alex, Eddie and Sofia. Special thanks to Jim's sister-in-law Kotin Tse for her loving support to the family. Jim will be remembered and farewelled at a service to be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Makara Cemetery, Wellington.Gone too soon and will be dearly missed.In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Tse Family can be left with Gee & Hickton or posted to the "Tse family", C/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040. Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers