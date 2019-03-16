TSE, Wing Yim (Jim):
Passed away suddenly on March 14, 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved son of Yuk Ho and Chun Shee Tse. Much loved husband of 60 years to Lena, father and father-in-law of Norman & Stephanie, Yvonne & Peter, Janine & Iain, Sharon & Themis, Kelvin & Diane and Desmond. Adored and much loved grandad and goong goong of Emma, Heather, Rachel, Alex, Eddie and Sofia. Special thanks to Jim's sister-in-law Kotin Tse for her loving support to the family. Jim will be remembered and farewelled at a service to be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Makara Cemetery, Wellington.
Gone too soon and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Tse Family can be left with Gee & Hickton or posted to the "Tse family", C/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019